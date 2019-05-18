close
Sun May 19, 2019
BR
Bureau report
May 19, 2019

NAB KP files reference against director Museum

National

BR
Bureau report
May 19, 2019

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, filed a reference of Rs17,240 670 against Dr Abdul Samad, Director Archaeology and Museums, for his alleged involvement in corruption and corrupt practices.

The NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa filed the reference against Dr Abdul Samad and six other officials of Directorate of Archaeology and Museum Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the accountability court.

The other six accused officials include Mohid Gul, assistant director Peshawar Museum, Syed Ali Anjum Naqvi and Gul Bahadar, superintendents, Directorate of Archaeology, Muhammad Shafiq stenographer, Bakht Muhammad Research Officer and Asif Raza, assistant curator.

In the reference, it was submitted that the accused respondent director with an active connivance with other accused made illegal appointments of 85 class-IV employees in violation of rules and regulations. It was also alleged in the reference that Rs8.9 million of the British Council-funded Kalasha project have been embezzled. It was further alleged that the respondent director also illegally issued licence of excavation in Swat.

