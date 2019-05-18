6 die as boat capsizes in River Indus

HYDERABAD: A boat ferrying 11 persons from villages in Matiari to Jamshoro districts capsized in Indus river on Saturday night.

The police and district administration Jamshoro informed that 6 dead bodies had been pulled out while the search and rescue for 5 others was underway.

The police informed that 4 women and 2 men were among the deceased pulled out from the river.

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt (R) Fariddudin Mustafa informed that the help of Pakistan Navy had been sought for the search and rescue.

The police said the boat overturned due to rain and dust storm. The ferry was carrying people to Dara Maachi village in Jamshoro from a village in Matiari district.