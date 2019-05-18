close
Sun May 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

9 drug-peddlers arrested

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

SIALKOT: Nine drug peddlers were arrested with hashish and liquor on Saturday. Sadr Sialkot police arrested accused Sagheer, Munir and Razzaq and recovered 180 bottle liquor from them. The same police arrested Asghar with 1.14 kg hashish. Muradpur police detained Majeed with 80 bottle liquor. Uggoki police arrested Maqsood with 1.30 kg hashish. Satrah police arrested Iltaf with 1.12 kg hashish. Begowala police arrested Naeem Abbas with 1.36 kg hashish and Qila Kallerwala police arrested Tahir with 1.35 kg hashish and registered cases against them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan