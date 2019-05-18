9 drug-peddlers arrested

SIALKOT: Nine drug peddlers were arrested with hashish and liquor on Saturday. Sadr Sialkot police arrested accused Sagheer, Munir and Razzaq and recovered 180 bottle liquor from them. The same police arrested Asghar with 1.14 kg hashish. Muradpur police detained Majeed with 80 bottle liquor. Uggoki police arrested Maqsood with 1.30 kg hashish. Satrah police arrested Iltaf with 1.12 kg hashish. Begowala police arrested Naeem Abbas with 1.36 kg hashish and Qila Kallerwala police arrested Tahir with 1.35 kg hashish and registered cases against them.