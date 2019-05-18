Doctor’s ‘negligence’ claims minor’s life

NANKANA SAHIB: A child died allegedly owing to the negligence of a doctor at a private clinic at Tehsil Morre on Saturday. According to a man of village Laitan Ijaz, he brought his three-year-old son Ali Faizan to the clinic of Dr Abdul Ghafoor. He said his son’s condition deteriorated when the doctor administered injections to him and ultimately he died. The relatives of the boy started protest against the doctor. Police detained the doctor. Deputy District Health Officer Dr Shaukat Ali Wattoo sealed the clinic.