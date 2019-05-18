PPP leader concerned at price-hike, unemployment

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Khanzada Khan has said that the price-hike and unemployment were leading to lawlessness, urging the rulers to take decisions with wisdom.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, he said that hurling abuses and making baseless allegations had spoiled the political atmosphere.

The political opposition should not be taken to that level, which ended respect and decency, he said, adding, mutual respect and tolerance in politics helped choose the right direction. “The purpose of our politics should be the welfare of people,” he added.

The PPP senator said his party would support the government for the development and prosperity of Pakistan but would strictly oppose the rulers when they take anti-people and anti-democracy decisions.

He suggested the government to review its role and should not force the people to commit suicides by imposing heavy taxes and increasing prices of daily use commodities.

The PPP senator urged the government to take practical steps to stop artificial shortage of dollars and restore the confidence of business community.

The devolution of Pakistani rupee and increase in the value of dollar, he said, was inflicting irreparable losses to Pakistan and badly affecting the import and export. He said the country’s foreign loan has increased manifold.

He urged the government to control its expenditure and take practical steps to remove uncertainty among the people and create jobs.

Khanzada Khan asked the government to overcome price-hike and pursue the national and international investors to invest in Pakistan.

The PPP leader asked the government to ensure and provide concessions and facilities to investors. He said the government should solve the problems of all those investors, who invest in the country.

He said the government should take the Parliament and political parties into confidence over the agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

The PPP senator said that the opposition parties would launch protest movement against price-hike, unemployment and anti-people decisions of the rulers.