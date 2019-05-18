Unfair price-hike of essential commodities controlled: minister

FAISALABAD: The Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Saturday said the Punjab government had controlled unwarranted and unfair price hike of essential commodities.

The minister stated this during his visit to different Ramazan bazaars where he inspected qualities and prices of vegetables, fruit and grocery items. He also reviewed comparative prices of Ramazan bazaars and open markets. The minister directed relevant authorities to maintain smooth supply of essential commodities and facilities for consumers. He interacted with consumers and inquired about arrangements at Ramazan bazaars. The minister said the entire administrative machinery had been mobilised to supervise Ramazan bazaars’ arrangements. He also inspected beef, mutton and poultry items and directed proper cleanliness as per hygienic standards. The minister expressed his displeasure over a long queue of purchasers at a sugar stall. He inspected medical camps, complaint centres and other arrangements. He directed for ensuring 100 percent attendance of staff for better service delivery. He distributed environment friendly cloth-made shopping bags among consumers.

FRUIT MARKET: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sardar Saifullah Dogar Saturday said the supply and wholesale prices of fruit and vegetables were being supervised minutely for keeping the balance between supply and demand in the holy month of Ramazan. Examining the auction process of fruits and vegetables at fruit and vegetables market Sadhar Jhang Road, the DC said any irregularity in auctions would not be tolerated. He directed the market committee staff to monitor business activities in the market. Assistant Commissioner Sadar Nazia Mohal, Abdul Rehman and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The DC visited different sheds of fruit and vegetable market and reviewed the auction process.

He said action would be taken against elements involved in creating artificial shortage of essential items.