Sun May 19, 2019
NNI
May 19, 2019

PM to visit Saudi Arabia from 30th

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Saudi Arabia this month. Sources reveal that Imran Khan will represent Pakistan in the session of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which will be held from 30-31 May. Prime Minister Imran is also scheduled to meet with the Saudi officials during his visit to the kingdom.

