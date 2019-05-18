close
Sun May 19, 2019

People paying price for ex-rulers’ policies: CM

Top Story

 
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that corruption was rampant in the past governments and their wrong policies badly damaged the economy. Record loans were taken during the last decade and the loans were not used for development and progress in the country as projects aimed at personal projection were launched, the CM said.

