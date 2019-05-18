SL frees convicts to mark Buddhist anniversary

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday granted an amnesty to 762 convicts to mark a key Buddhist anniversary, but resisted calls to release a firebrand Buddhist monk.

Addressing inmates at the main Welikada prison, Sirisena promised financial support to re-integrate them in society, but made no reference to monk Galagodaatte Gnanasara, whose release was demanded Friday by the Buddhist hierarchy.

Sri Lanka has declared two days of holidays for nation-wide celebrations of Vesak, or the commemoration of the birth, enlightenment and passing away of the Buddha.

Those who benefited from the amnesty had been serving short jail terms for minor offences and none had been convicted of murder or rape, officials said.

The 762 released on Saturday included several women.

"An increase in the prison population is a sign of the declining moral value of any country," Sirisena said in a nationally televised ceremony.

He said Sri Lanka´s prison system was designed to accommodate 11,000 inmates but as of Saturday there were 24,332 convicts as well as remand prisoners in judicial custody.