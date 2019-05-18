Ibrahimovic hit with ban after neck grab

LOS ANGELES, California: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been suspended for two games after grabbing New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson by the neck during Los Angeles Galaxy’s defeat last weekend, Major League Soccer said Friday.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee announced in a statement it was sanctioning Ibrahimovic for violent conduct after the incident in the 86th minute of the game on May 11.

Ibrahimovic and Johnson wrestled each other to the floor after coming together in the closing stages of Galaxy’s defeat last week.