SJAS organises annual iftar dinner

KARACHI: Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS) organised annual iftar dinner here on Friday at the Scouts Headquarters, where two SJAS members were selected for Umrah in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.According to details, SJAS’ two members including Mehmood Riaz and Shehzada Moin were selected for performing Umrah via lucky draw.

Acting Consul General of Japanese Consulate in Karachi, Katsunuri Ashida, former hockey Olympians, Samiullah Khan, Iftikhar Syed, renowned businessman Yahya Polani, Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) Vice President Mehfooz-ul-Haq, Secretary SOA Ahmed Ali Rajput, former KCCA chief Aijaz Farooqui, President KPC Imtiaz Faran, PFUJ President G M Jamali and others noted personalities were present at the occasion.

Katsunuri Ashida said on the occasion that SJAS played a significant role in the field of sports.

Later, President SJAS Tariq Aslam and Secretary Muhammad Asghar Azeem thanked all guests and members for making the event successful.