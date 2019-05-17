Bilawal’s Iftar dinner to set opposition’s future course of action

ISLAMABAD: The iftar/dinner being hosted by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tomorrow (Sunday) in the honour of opposition stalwarts will pave the way for setting up of an alliance against the incumbent government that will later launch and organise countrywide mass movement. The leaders assembled here in Zardari House tomorrow will work out a blue print for future course of action and cooperation.

Well placed political sources told The News here on Friday evening that leadership of major opposition party Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has informally asked PPP’s hosts to defer the feast for a day or two due to tragic death of PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son who died on Friday in a road accident in Lala Musa.

The PPP has decided to proceed ahead with the iftar/dinner but its scale will be kept limited. The number of the guests isn’t likely to cross 25/30, the sources said. The sources pointed out that Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal leader Maulana Fazalur Rehman who has recently returned from Saudi Arabia after performing Umra and meeting some Saudi elders, had played important role to make the get-to-gather possible. The Maulana will also host such iftari next week.

The sources pointed out that the PML-N Quaid former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has given go-ahead signal for a mass movement while former President and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari has also asked his party to launch agitation against the PTI government on account of its failure as the unmanageable dearness is on the top. The sources said that iftar/dinner will be rendezvous for consultations of the opposition leaders during the Holy month of Ramazan.

The opposition has already decided to put pressure on the government during the upcoming session of the National Assembly of next week that has been requisitioned by the opposition while the same tactics will continue afterwards during the budget session of the two Houses.

The sources reminded that the PML-N will chalk out its strategy early next week when its leaders will be gathering here where party’s vice President Ms. Maryam Nawaz will attend it in her new political capacity for the first time. It is understood that leaders of various opposition parties will evolve a common methodology for launching of the movement against the government as more than one proposal are under consideration. The parties are in agreement to hold a “million men” sit-in ultimately and it will be staged in Islamabad. Initially protest rallies and sit-ins in cities and towns will be made and all such activities will be about the price hike and fake elections that brought the incumbent government into power, the sources said.

The opposition leaders are confident that no “extra-constitutional” support will be available to the government during its movement since all segments of the society are crying for saving the economy of the country. The leaders will also decide about the title of the movement since more than three/four titles are under consideration. “Jhoote-Bhagao, Pakistan Bachao-Gharib Bachao,” could be subject of the movement, the sources added.