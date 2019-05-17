Sports festival concludes as playgrounds come alive in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR: The five-day Mahsud Sports Festival concluded in Makeen tehsil as the playgrounds came alive in South Waziristan after the restoration of peace.

Cricket, volleyball, 100-meter sprint race and tug-of-war, as well as local games, were the features of the festival, which was participated by community members, representing own tribes and villages.

The five- day festival was attended by thousands of spectators and it was the first time in South Waziristan that sports activities continued late into the night under floodlight at Makeen Stadium.

The event was jointly organised by the Sarhad Rural Support Programme under its European Union-funded and KFW-financed “Aid to uprooted people in Pakistan” project and 55 Brigade of Pakistan Army. Commander 55 Brigade Brig Wajid Sibghatullah was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

He distributed prizes among the winning and runners-up of cricket, volleyball and 100-meter sprint race.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Since time immemorial, sports have held a unique capacity of uniting people by going beyond ethnicities, religion and social difference.”

He said the Mahsud Sports Festival served the same purpose for the people of South Waziristan by bringing them back to the playgrounds. “We are determined that it will be extended to rest of South Waziristan,” he added. Fazal Hussain, captain of the winning team, while receiving the trophy and motorcycle as Man of the Tournament award, said, “It feels great today.

Not only because we won the match but also because of the change that our people are witnessing in the area after the restoration of peace. In the past, we could not even think of having this kind of event in Makeen, but now we can play at night as well.”