Incompetent rulers pushing country to financial crisis, says PPP leader

PESHAWAR: Former senior minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Rahimdad Khan said on Friday that the worsening economic situation, price-hike and ill-conceived policies of the rulers have pushed the country towards a financial crisis.

Talking to reporters here, he said the country had not seen such an economic crisis in the past.

“The deteriorating economic condition has multiplied problems of the poor and confused the nation as to what would happen after the next budget,” he maintained.

Rahimdad Khan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has not yet signed the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but the dollar has hit Rs150 and its rate could further go up if corrective steps were not taken.

He said the PTI government had surrendered the country’s sovereignty to the IMF by appointing its economist as the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

“This was not possible without the prior approval of the government and the prime minister but the inefficient rulers are trying to deceive the nation,” he added.

The PPP leader suggested the government to take the opposition into confidence in a bid to tackle this crisis.

He said the opposition parties, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) have announced protest movement after Eidul Fitr.

The PPP leader said that instead of developing working relations with the opposition, the government was harassing and victimising its political rivals by implicating them in fake cases through the National Accountability Bureau.

The country, he said, could not afford such policies as it required matured leadership to find out solutions to the problems facing the people.

It, he said, was astonishing that instead of solving the problems of the protesting doctors, the government and its ministers further complicated the issue.

He said the poor patients were the ultimate suffers in this situation.

He feared that it would be difficult for the government to control the situation if proper steps were not taken to take the opposition into confidence and find out solutions to the problems facing the country.