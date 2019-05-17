Teenage son of Kaira dies in road accident

Ag Agencies

LALAMUSA: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab President Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira’s teenage son and another boy sitting with him in his car lost their lives in a road accident on Friday.

Usama Qamar (19) was a student of Government College Lahore. He was coming from Kharian side in his car. When he reached near Local Government Academy and was overtaking a truck, his car went out of control and hit a tree. The car was badly damaged and both boys were critically injured. They were rushed to the nearest Trauma Centre Lalamusa, where they were pronounced dead. The other boy killed in the accident was identified as Hamza Butt of Mohallah Karimpura.

Two other persons injured in the accident were also shifted to the Trauma Centre.

Rescue sources said Usama's vehicle was moving at a high speed when it rammed into a tree, resulting in fatal injuries.

Kaira was at a press conference after attending a meeting of senior party leaders when he received the tragic news. He immediately departed for his hometown.

A large number of politicians including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman and several others expressed deep sorrow over the death of Kaira’s son.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has suspended he PPP’s political activities for today (Saturday) due to the death of Kaira’s son.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa also expressed heartfelt grief on sad demise of Osama Kaira in an accident

“May Allah give strength to bereaved parents and family to bear this irreparable loss,” the ISPR quoted the COAS as saying.