IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of newly converted Muslim girls’ plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on maintainability of the plea of newly converted Muslim girls from Sindh seeking protection.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition of the girls who were present there along with their husbands seeking protection.

During hearing Justice Athar Minallah questioned that why were newly converted Muslim girls approaching the Islamabad High Court only? Why were they not approaching the Sindh High Court?

Justice Minallah remarked that we would not allow anyone to use this court.

To this girls’ lawyer Umair Baloch told that court that girls were facing life threat in Sindh. They could be killed before their reaching the SHC.

Justice Minallah remarked that this case comes under the SHC jurisdiction. He further remarked that they must have trust in the Sindh High Court.

Earlier, two newly converted Muslim girls Dua Fatima with her husband Afaq Ali and Ghulam Ayesha with her husband Ali Murad had approach the IHC to get protection.

Their petition seeking protection states that Dua Fatima and Ghulam Ayesha whose Hindu names were Simran and Paria Kumari respectively have converted to Islam with their own free will.

Dua Fatima belongs to Sukkar whereas Ghulam Ayesha belongs to Khairpur, Sindh.

Their petition alleged that they have life threat from their fathers and local MPA Asad Sikander, as they wanted to kill the girls.

Petition further states that Dua Fatima was studying Pre-medical when she got impressed with Islam and started studying it.

The petitioners said they are converted to Islam from their own free will and married to Muslim men in the presence of representatives of Islamabad Bar Association.

The petition has made girls fathers, Local MPA, Secretary Interior and IG Islamabad as respondents.