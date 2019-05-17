Setting prices is not courts’ duty: Justice Kiyani

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on maintainability of a plea challenging recent increase in the prices of petroleum products by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of Islamabad High Court on Friday took the petition challenging the increase in prices of petroleum products.

During hearing Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani remarked that it is not the court duty to set the prices of petroleum products. It is responsibility of the concerned department. “Every matter should not be brought into the court”.

Justice Kiyani further remarked that petitioner should move to concerned department before putting this matter before Islamabad High Court.

Petition against the increase in prices of petroleum products states that in international market the price of oil is same whereas Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has increased its price in Pakistan.

Petition states that because of the increase in prices of petroleum products the inflation rate has also increased in the country.

The petitioner requested the court to set aside the Ogra notification regarding increase in the prices of petroleum products and restore the old prices.

Hearing the initial arguments the court has reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the petition against the increase in the prices of petroleum products.