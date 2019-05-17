World Cup official song ‘Stand By’ released

DUBAI: The ICC World Cup 2019 Official Song ‘Stand By’ is now available to the world as the countdown to the tournament enters the final two weeks.

‘Stand By’ — a collaboration between new artist Loryn and one of the UK’s most successful and influential acts, Rudimental — will be played in ground and city events across the tournament as the official song to this summer’s showpiece event.

The exciting partnership celebrates the cultural diversity of The United Kingdom and was announced earlier in May at an exclusive event hosted by Radio 1 Breakfast DJ, Greg James in discussion with Cricket World Cup Ambassador Freddie Flintoff and Loryn.

The ICC World Cup 2019 is one of the biggest global sporting events, it attracts one million sporting fans soaking up the action in the UK and a further billion fans watching world-wide across the 48-match event. ‘Stand By’ will be played around the world and provide a common voice for fans to show their passion.