Lokomotiv seek Euro berth

MOSCOW: Lokomotiv Moscow face Ural Yekaterinburg this weekend in pole position to join champions Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League group stages next season.

Boosted by advancing to the Cup final with a midweek win over Rostov coach Yury Syomin’s football side hold a two point advantage over Krasnodar, with two games remaining. The team that finishes third in the Russian Premier League goes into the Champions League third qualifying round.

Syomin praised his men for their consistent performance at Rostov but says they need to put that behind them to focus on Sunday’s visit to Yekaterinburg.

“It’s great to advance into the Russian cup final but now we must forget it. It’s very important for us and our supporters to qualify automatically for the Champions League group stage,” he told his club’s official website.

“We must focus completely on the match with Ural, who beat us on our home turf this season. We all crave to gain revenge on Sunday.”

Krasnodar, who kept alive their hopes of an automatic Champions League spot with a confident 4-0 win at Yenisei Krasnoyarsk last week, face a tough assignment at Arsenal Tula.

Krasnodar boss Murad Musaev commented: “We need to win both of the remaining matches to get a place in the Champions League group stage or at least in the third round of qualification.

“We should not expect our rivals to lose points, we must decide everything ourselves.”

Sixth-placed Arsenal also need points to keep their push for a first-ever European football qualification on track.

Zenit take on a Rostov side hoping to bounce back from their Russian cup defeat.

Zenit manager Sergei Semak said he was happy with his team’s performance this season. “We all worked really hard this season and deservedly claimed the fifth Russian title,” Semak said.

“I know how hard it is to force yourself to play at your top after winning the trophy but we should never gift points to any of our opponents. The match at Rostov will be a test for my players — whether they’re true professionals? I expect them to reply positively to this question.”