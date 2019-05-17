England can score 500 in ODIs: Wood

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Mark Wood, the England fast bowler, believes that the current One-Day team is capable of becoming the first one to ever post a total of 500.
England are the No 1-ranked ODI team in the world and possess inarguably the deepest batting line-up in the modern-day game. They have also transformed into an unstoppable run-amassing machine since revamping their team with the addition of limited-overs specialists four years ago.
They are holders of the two highest totals in ODI cricket - 481-6 against Australia and 444-3 against Pakistan, both in Nottingham.
They have shown similar form in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, racking up 373-3 in the second ODI of their ongoing series against Pakistan, and mowing down a 359-run target with 31 balls to spare in the following game.
“That (500) is a realistic target for our One-Day team,” Wood told BBC Sport. “It’s almost normal to get 350; 400 is easily gettable. We truly believe that we can chase down high scores, no matter what the opposition get.”
