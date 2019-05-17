close
Sat May 18, 2019
AFP
May 18, 2019

Ukraine FM quits as Zelensky set to take office

World

AFP
May 18, 2019

KIEV: Ukraine´s top diplomat resigned on Friday as comedian Volodymyr Zelensky gears up to be sworn in as the country´s new president next week.

"I have just written a resignation letter," Pavlo Klimkin said in a video address posted on Facebook. The 51-year-old said he would submit it to parliament and Zelensky on Monday when the new president is inaugurated. Zelensky "has a right to have his own foreign policy team and to build his foreign policy strategy," the pro-Western official said, adding he would take part in this year´s parliamentary polls. Zelensky, the 41-year-old comedy actor with no political experience, crushed the incumbent Petro Poroshenko in a runoff on April 21, taking more than 73 percent of the vote.

