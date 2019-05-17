close
Sat May 18, 2019
AFP
May 18, 2019

Thousands flee fighting in east DR Congo

AFP
May 18, 2019

KINSHASA: Thousands of civilians are fleeing fighting between the Democratic Republic of Congo´s army and militia groups in the eastern South Kivu province, a local official told AFP on Friday. Some 25,000 of them have gathered in Minwembe, the rural commune´s deputy mayor Charles Sadiki told AFP. "They are fleeing the fighting. Their homes have been burnt and pillaged. They have spent the night out of doors. They have no shelter. They have no food. No assistance," he said.

