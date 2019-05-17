PTI not sincere in creating more provinces: TSH leader

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The Tehreek-e-Subah Hazara (TSH) convener, Mushtaq Khan, has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is not sincere in creating more federating units in the country. “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has approved Hazara province resolution with a thumping majority but now PTI-led government in the centre is deviating from its earlier stance and creating hurdles in way of Hazara province,” Mushtaq told a news conference here on Friday. He said that PTI lawmakers from Hazara had moved a resolution in the National Assembly earlier this year seeking province status for Hazara but the federal government was not interested in it.
