Two Pakistan Navy Commodores promotedas Local Rear Admirals

ISLAMABAD: Two Commodores of Pakistan Navy, Sheikh Imran Nasir and Muhammad Arshid Javed, have been promoted to the rank of Local Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Sheikh Imran Nasir joined Pakistan Navy in 1986. He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad. The Admiral holds vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major Command and Staff appointments include Commanding Officer 333 and 222 Aviation Squadrons, Chief Instructor and Deputy Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and Director Naval Aviation at Naval Headquarters.

The Admiral is currently performing the duties of Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Welfare and Rehabilitation. In recognition of his meritorious services, he was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military). Rear Admiral Muhammad Arshid Javed joined Pakistan Navy in 1989.

He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and Defence Services Command and Staff College Bangladesh. He has done Advance Hydrographic Course from United Kingdom and GTC Hydrography from Japan.

His major Command and Staff appointments include Commanding Officer of two Pakistan Navy Ships, Director Hydrography and Commander Auxiliary Squadron-21. He has also remained member of the Executive Council of Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, Paris. The Admiral is currently performing the duties of Director General Public Relations (Navy). In recognition of his meritorious services, he was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).