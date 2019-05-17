PMA demands inquiry into doctor’s thrashing at KTH

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has demanded a high-level inquiry into the unfortunate incident at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) where a senior doctor was thrashed and injured allegedly by the health minister and his security guards.

A press release said the PMA was concerned at the incidence in which the provincial health minister and his guards allegedly thrashed a general surgeon, Assistant Professor Dr Ziauddin Afridi.

The PMA said the doctor was beaten up so brutally that he fell unconscious after suffering a head injury. It condemned this brutality. The communication said it was very shameful that the doctor was tortured on the premises of the hospital.

The PMA said it was always against the suspension of medical facilities at hospitals but now the poor patients were suffering in Ramazan because of the closure of the services at the hospitals by the protesting doctors.

The Pakistan Medical Association said doctors were united and knew how to tackle such situations and they reserved the right to protest, but an amicable settlement could resolve the issue and ease the sufferings of the poor patients.

It asked the chief minister to negotiate with the doctors and meet their demands to calm the situation immediately.