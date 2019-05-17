Air Chief calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Mujahid Anwar Khan had an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Prime Minister Office on Friday.

The PMO in its press release stated that professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) were discussed during the meeting.

Well-placed sources told The News that the air chief briefed the prime minister about attaining number of praiseworthy benchmarks by the country’s proud air-force. The final three Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) JF-17 Thunder Block II multi-role combat aircraft are set to be delivered to the PAF by end next month.

The aircraft are part of an order placed by the PAF in late 2017 for an additional 12 platforms that are currently on the Aircraft Manufacturing Factory’s (AMF) final assembly line at PAC Kamra. The production of Block III variant of JF-17 Thunder fighter jet is to begin this year.

A new Chinese radar will be used in these aircraft. The PAF will make a decision on one of the two new Chinese AESA (airborne electronically scanned-array) radars we are currently evaluating for these aircraft. The supportability and cost will be factors in the decision, the service hopes to have the aircraft operating with the new radar by March 2020.

Meanwhile, the Aircraft Repair Factory (ARF) at PAC Kamra recently completed its first 1,000th-hour inspection on a JF-17.

This comes after PAC Kamra and China’s Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAC), which co-developed the fighter, worked on two JF-17s each to develop the working procedures. The PAF has also taken over Islamabad’s BBI Airport.

The sources said that the prime minister eulogised the achievements of the PAF and assured the wholehearted support of the nation for its endeavours regarding defending the areal borders of the country.

The remarkable role of the PAF and its personnel was also referred by the prime minister that it played during the recent standoff with India.