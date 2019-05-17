close
Sat May 18, 2019
One killed, two injured in Kohistan landslide

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2019

MANSEHRA: A labourer was killed and two others sustained injures when a landslide fell on them in Goshi area of Upper Kohistan on Friday.“Three labourers were digging sand when the landslide hit them, burying them alive. One of them died instantly and two others were recovered in injured condition,” Mohammad Alam, an official at Dassu police control room, told reporters.The injured labourers were rushed to Civil Hospital in Dassu where doctors declared their condition as critical.

