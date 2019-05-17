Factories sealed in Karak over gas theft

KARAK: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and local police jointly raided the factories of gypsum, which were being run on illegal gas connections near Niazi Well area of the district and arrested several people. District councillor and former president of the District Bar Association Jan Alam Advocate, his brother Altaf Alam and former district president of PPP Khursheed Alam were among those arrested for using illegal gas connection for factories. When the joint team reached the spot for disconnecting the illegal gas connections to the factories on Friday, Jan Alam, his brother and Khursheed Alam started exchanging arguments with the members of the team. Later, they scuffled with FIA Inspector Fazal Akbar Khan and other members of the joint team to stop them from sealing the factory. After the action, the police arrested the three persons and shifted them to DI Khan jail. The team sealed several o­ther factories in the same locality for using gas illegally. When contacted, in-charge of SNGPL Karak office and a member of the joint team Asmatullah Gandapur confirmed the arrest of the three persons. He said there was 90pc loss of gas in the district due to illegal connections. He said the crackdown would continue against the illegal gas connections and no-one would be spared for using gas illegally. The official asked the people to support the company to end illegal gas connections and help solve the problems of people.