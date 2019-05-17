Son of Amir Muqam sent to prison on judicial remand

PESHAWAR: The special anti-corruption court on Friday sent Ishtiaq Ahmad, son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Amir Muqam, to prison on judicial remand.The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced him before the court for obtaining his further physical remand.

He was arrested on Monday for alleged corruption in the construction of the Alpuri-Bisham Road in Shangla district. The anti-corruption court judge Syed Kamal turned down the request of the FIA for further remand of the accused. The FIA’s anti-corruption wing had arrested the son of PML-N’s Khyber provincial president Amir Muqam and four contractors on charges of causing loss to the government kitty during the construction of Alpuri-Bisham Road in Shangla. The other accused, who were taken into custody, were identified as Mohammad Ashfaq, former project director, Mohammad Ayaz, resident engineer, Associated Consulting Engineers (ACE), Mohammad Arshad, resident engineer ACE, and Mohammad Ali, attorney holder at Mohammad Irshad and Company.

During hearing, the counsel for Amir Muqam’s son submitted before the court that his client was being politically victimised as Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has written letters to FIA and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to launch inquiries and institute cases against the PML-N leader Amir Muqam and his son. As per the first information report, three other accused identified as Mian Mohammad Asghar, former general manager for the Asian Development Bank’s project, and Habibur Rehman, former director of the project, and Mohammad Saeed would also be arrested in the case.