Thief killed by accomplices’ firing

DASKA: A thief was shot dead allegedly by his accomplices during a theft bid in the area of Bombanwala police on Friday. Reportedly, three thieves entered the outhouse of Allah Ditta and tried to rustle his goats. The thieves opened firing when they were resisted and one of the thieves was shot dead in their firing. Meanwhile, locals gathered and overpowered other two thieves identified as Umar Javed and Waqar Ali and handed them to police.

TWO HOTEL OWNERS HELD: City police Friday arrested two hotel owners on charges of violating Ramazan Ordinance. On a tip-off, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) took action against two hotel owners who were swelling food items openly. A case has been registered against the accused.

POWER THEFT CASES: Police Friday booked three people on charges of stealing power. On the report of an SDO of Gepco, the police booked accused Saddiq, Irfan and Akbar Ali.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: A family was deprived of cash and valuables in the area of city police on Friday. Some bandits barged into the house of Shakil Ahmed and took the family hostage and snatched cash, a cell phone and gold ornaments.