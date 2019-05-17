Highwaysub-engineer suspendedfor poor performance

JHANG: Punjab Highway Department Maintenance and Repair Superintendent Engineer Mumtaz Klasra on Friday suspended sub-engineer Muhammad Yousaf on the charges of inefficiency and poor supervision during special repair work on the Jhang-Shorkot Road Adda Qaim Bharwana portion and the Shorkot Cantt Road. The SE has directed the Highway XEN to launch an inquiry against the accused sub-engineer under the PEEDA Act. The Highway Jhang M&R SDO and the XEN finalised a project of repair work on the Jhang-Shorkot and Shorkot-Cantt roads a couple of months ago. However, during the first month of completion of the project, no apparently work was witnessed on the roads. The complaints about the use of substandard material and damaged road condition were brought into the notice of the Punjab Highway Department higher authorities who sought a fact-finding report from the SE. The SE inspected the project sites and found the complaints valid. Later, he issued suspension orders of one of the concerned sub-engineer of the projects. On the other hand, the Sub-Engineers Association district chapter office-bearers in a statement alleged that the SE had proceeded against their colleague just to save skins of the SDO and the XEN who were actually responsible for clearing the reports of the projects before releasing payments to the contractors. Punjab Highway M&R SE Mumtaz Klasra said that basic responsibility of the project monitoring and supervision was on the sub-engineer of the sites and he rightly suspended him.