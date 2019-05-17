close
May 18, 2019
Man killed by wife, her lover

National

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man was murdered by his wife and her paramour in Chak 284/GB on Friday. Police were told that Abdul Aziz was allegedly killed by his wife Noreen and her paramour Yawar. The body was removed to the DHQ Hospital for an autopsy.

OBITUARY: Former agriculture deputy director Mian Tahir Mahmood died here on Friday. He was the son of former Pakistan Socialist Party district president Chaudhry Farzand Ali. Scores of people attended his funeral and he was laid to rest at his native village, Chak 309/GB.

