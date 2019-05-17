Four smugglers arrested

OKARA: The Punjab Rangers on Friday arrested four smugglers and recovered 4kg heroin from them.

Rangers Inspector Muhammad Ikram and his staff were patrolling near the Pak-India border when they arrested Muhammad Iqbal and Aftab of Basirpur and Muhammad Afzal and Ghulam Sair of Kasur. The Rangers also recovered narcotics from them. Basirpur police have registered a case. Seven drug pushers held: Police on Friday arrested seven drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them.

The police arrested Hakim Ali with 2kg charas, Zulfiqar Ali with 440 grams charas, Abu Bakr with 20 litres liquor, Muhammad Mirza with 15 litres liquor, Muhammad Akram with 16 litres liquor, Muhammad Ashraf with 25 litres liquor and Khadim Hussain with 20 litres liquor. The police have registered separate cases.

ELECTROCUTED: A woman was electrocuted at 5/4L village on Friday. The woman was separating an iron pipe from electric wire on her roof when suddenly she received an electric shock and died on the spot.

PEOPLE ASKED TO HELP POOR: Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan has asked the people to help poor in the Ramazan. She said this while distributing packs of daily use items among the deserving persons at the City Shelter Home Building under the programme ‘Ahsas’ here on Friday. The DC lauded the philanthropists for arranging items for the deserving people.

FAKE BEVERAGES FACTORY UNEARTHED: Assistant Commissioner Depalpur Tabraiz Sadiq on Friday raided and unearthed a fake beverages factory at Wassavewala near Haveli Lakha.

On a tip-off, the AC raided and unearthed a running factory of bogus beverages. All the stock was taken in custody. The factory was sealed and investigation was started against the factory owner.

12 GOATS CRUSHED BY TRAIN: Twelve goats were killed when they were crushed under the wheels of the Fareed Express near Basirpur on Friday. The goats were crossing the railway lines when suddenly the train arrived and crushed them under its wheels.