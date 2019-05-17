close
Sat May 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2019

Short circuit caused cylinder explosion in bank: DPO

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: District Police Officer (DPO) Rahim Yar Khan Umer Farooq Salamat Friday said a gas cylinder exploded in a bank in Sadiqabad.

Talking to reporters, the DPO said one staffer of the bank placed a gas cylinder near the bank’s strongroom and later it exploded due the heat. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rahim Yar Khan Jamil Ahmad Jamil directed Assistant Commissioners Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan to provide Sehri and Iftar food to all blast injured people who were admitted to Sheikh Zayaid Hospital and THQ Hospital Sadiqabad.

RPO VISITS RAMAZAN BAZAAR: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur region Imran Mehmood Friday visited Ramadan Bazaar at Chishtian and checked quality and rates of the commodities. He also visited the shrine of saint Hazrat Khawaja Noor Muhammad Maharvi and inspected security arrangements of the shrine.

