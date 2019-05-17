‘Municipal corporationto be made corruption-free’

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood Friday Municipal Corporation would be made a corruption-free institution.

Talking to reporters at his office, the commissioner said a third party audit of development schemes would be conducted and auctions of parking stands would be carried out anew. The commissioner/administrator of Municipal Corporation said all the MC officers had been directed to perform duties honestly.

He said building inspector Ashraf Mughal had been suspended over corruption, saying that effective steps were underway to remove encroachments, improve the cleanliness situation and streamline the traffic in city areas. He said biometric system had been introduced for attendance of the MC. The commissioner said instructions had been given to corporation officers to set up ‘Gwala Colony’ for removal of cattle out of city.

OPEN COURTS: Regional Police officer (RPO) Tariq Abbas Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naila Baqar and City Police Officer (CPO) Moeen Masood Friday organised open courts.

ADC Noman Hafeez, ADCR Kanwal Batool, ADCG Dr Rabia Riasat, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils and officers of provincial government departments attended the open courts. Complaints of citizens were listened at the courts and relevant departments’ heads were directed to resolve the issues of the complainants.

12 KIDS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY: Child Protection and Welfare Bureau team Friday took 12 children into custody from different areas of the city. According to the bureau PRO, Maryam, Aleena, Tariq, Shazia, Khuzaifa, Mustafa, Noman, Irfan, Zakir, Afzaal, Bilawal and Arshad were taken into custody and were shifted to the bureau centre.