ECP to hear PTI’s petition against Maryam on 27th

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has fixed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s petition, seeking dislodging of Maryam Nawaz as vice-president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, for preliminary hearing on May 27 and issued notices to the petitioners.

On the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan, notices were issued to the petitioners, including MNAs Farrukh Habib, Kanwal Shauzab, Maleeka Bokhari and Javeria Zafar on May 16 for preliminary hearing at the Election Commission Secretariat here at 10:00am. The petitioners have been asked to either personally appear before the Election Commission or through their counsel (s).

The PTI lawmakers, through the petition, pleaded to the Election Commission set Maryam’s appointment as PML-N Vice-President, aside. They maintained that Maryam Nawaz’s appointment was in contradiction to the Constitution since she had been already convicted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. They had moved the electoral body a few days back after PTI Vice-Chairman and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had revealed the party’s intention to moving the Election Commission as well as the Supreme Court, after consultations with legal experts.

Commenting on the matter, Farrukh Habib contended that like Bilawal Zardari of Pakistan People’s Party, Maryam Nawaz also seeks to inherit a ‘political property’. He said that Maryam had been convicted by the country’s courts and was not eligible to holding a party position. Already, her father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had been barred from holding a party position.

The petition has been filed under Article 218(3) of the Constitution read with Section 203 of the Elections Act, 2017 and other enabling provisions of the law and the Constitution.

Meanwhile, PTI Central Information Secretary Omar Sarfraz Cheema dubbed the opposition’s so-called protest, a desperate reaction after miserably failing in getting an NRO for their crimes against the nation.

Cheema has slammed the opposition parties, saying that failure in getting an NRO and concessions in the accountability had left them with no other option but look for ways to exert pressure on the government instead of letting smooth process of accountability.

The PTI leader said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically made it clear that the plunderers of the national wealth deserved no mercy. “Resolutions of public issues have never been their agenda. How these crooks, who stashed nation’s wealth abroad crippling the country’s economy, could dare to talk about going for agitation,” he noted.

“The nation has already rejected them in the general elections and will ignore their so-called call for protest, knowing the fact that the current economic impasse is a painful outcome of decades-long loot and plunder by the same parties,” he continued.

Cheema said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was voted to power by the masses to hold these corrupt elements accountable. “The nation is politically conscious now and hence cannot be fooled. The opposition must also understand the fact that to return the looted money is the only way out,” he maintained.