close
Sat May 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
May 18, 2019

Kills wife over property issue

National

I
INP
May 18, 2019

MUZAFFARGARH: A man stabbed to death his wife over a property dispute and surrendered himself to police on Friday. According to police, accused Bilal of Ghulam Sirani village of Muzaffargarh exchanged harsh words with his wife Shaheen Bibi over the transfer of property in his name. The verbal clash turned violent and he stabbed her to death and surrendered to police with the dagger.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan