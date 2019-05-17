Kills wife over property issue

MUZAFFARGARH: A man stabbed to death his wife over a property dispute and surrendered himself to police on Friday. According to police, accused Bilal of Ghulam Sirani village of Muzaffargarh exchanged harsh words with his wife Shaheen Bibi over the transfer of property in his name. The verbal clash turned violent and he stabbed her to death and surrendered to police with the dagger.