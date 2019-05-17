DHQ hospital MS, two MOs suspended

Jhang: After an incident of violence with the Health CEO, the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department secretary on Friday suspended the MS and two medical officers of the DHQ Hospital. The action was taken during the PEEDA Act proceedings already initiated against them. The secretary suspended MS Dr Muhammad Aslam and MOs Dr Sajidur Rehman and Dr Saifur Rehman for allegedly misconduct and involvement in violence with the district head of the Health Department.