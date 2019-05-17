close
Sat May 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2019

DHQ hospital MS, two MOs suspended

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2019

Jhang: After an incident of violence with the Health CEO, the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department secretary on Friday suspended the MS and two medical officers of the DHQ Hospital. The action was taken during the PEEDA Act proceedings already initiated against them. The secretary suspended MS Dr Muhammad Aslam and MOs Dr Sajidur Rehman and Dr Saifur Rehman for allegedly misconduct and involvement in violence with the district head of the Health Department.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan