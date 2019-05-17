Senate body records statements of Samjhauta Express victims

ISLAMABAD: Senate’s Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Rehman Malik Friday expresses great concerns over the missing and disappearance of those Pakistani passengers who got injured in the blast and said India should had safely sent them to Pakistan.

“I will leave no stone unturned to deliver justice to the victims of Samjhuata Express blast and he will be pursuing it till its logical conclusion. The United Nations and other human rights organisations must take notice of the Indian court verdict in which all the accused were acquitted,” he said while in a meeting with victims of 2007 Samjhuata Express blast who calls on him again on Friday in Parliament House Islamabad. The meeting was aimed at further deliberation of the case and to record the statements of those victims who couldn’t record their statements on Thursday before the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior.

The meeting was commenced with offering of Fateha for the departed souls of those who lost their lives in Samjhuata Express blast whose families are still waiting for justice. The meeting was attended by Rana Shaukat Ali, Mubasher Hassan, Raheela Wakil and number of other victims of Samjhuata Express.

During the meeting it was revealed that many Pakistanis who got injured in the blast were taken in custody by Indian Intelligence Agencies and were shifted to unknown places and they are missing since that day. Mubasher Hassan whose brother was travelling through Samjhuata Express the day of blast and is among the missing persons since that day told Senator Rehman Malik that his brother was found in a hospital without any serious injuries but was to be discharged in two days but he was taken by Indian officials and since then he was missing. He said that eyewitness told him that his brother and some forty more injured were taken by Indian agencies and were shifted to some unknown places.

Senator Rehman Malik said that he is in consultations with law expert regarding filing of the case against India in International Court of Justice. He said that many revelations were made about Samjhuata Express blast and soon he will be holding a press Conference to expose the real face of India before the world. He said that Congress and BJB are blaming each other for Samjhuata Express blast, adding that either BJP or the Congress is involved but we Pakistanis want justice.

Senator Rehman Malik said that is no more a secret that Indian Agency RAW has carried out blast of Samjhuata Express through Col. Purohit whose and the RAW role was well exposed by DIG Karkare.

He said RAW killed DIG Karkare later for his honest investigation as he had exposed RAW and Indian Army role in carrying out the blast. Senator Rehman Malik firmly vowed to move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and United Nations (UN) for the families of the 2007 Samjhuata Express bombing victims.