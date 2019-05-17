close
Sat May 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2019

Protest against mysterious death of schoolteacher

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2019

MULTAN: Civil society members on Friday staged a demonstration against the mysterious death of 18-year-old teacher Asma Sumra and alleged negligence of the school administration.

The civil society members, gathered in front of the Multan Press Club, demanded Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for protection of the family of Asma Sumra being pressurised to withdraw from the case.

The protesters, including parents and family members of Asma, alleged that the school owner Ch Khalid Javed Warraich, a politician, was pressurising the district administration and the police.

Talking to journalists, Asma’s father Ghulam Yasin Sumra rejected possibility of any deal with the school administration and demanded justice for her daughter. Talking to The News, CPO Imran Mehmood said that DC Amir Khattak had already ordered to launch a probe and made an inquiry committee. He said that the SP investigation had also been included in the inquiry

committee.

