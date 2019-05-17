No increase in railways fare despite oil prices hike: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday said that presently Pakistan Railways has not increased the fares of the trains despite the oil prices have been increased in the international market.

During the meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways held here under the Chairmanship of Muhammad Mueen Wattoo, the minister said that to meet the expenditure, the fare for AC class were likely to be enhanced after Eid.

He said that private sector has shown interest in acquiring passenger trains as the passenger trains business was profitable while Pakistan Railways was facing problems in freight business. Agenda discussed in the meeting included fiscal situation of PR in first six months of current government; briefing on targets and deficit; benefit cost ratio of newly launched passenger trains and methodology of feasibility studies for launching new trains.

The Director General Technical briefed about the fiscal situation of the Pakistan Railways for the first six months of the present government. He said Pakistan Railways earned revenue amounting to Rs25,035.711 million (2018-19) mainly from passenger trains as compare to Rs23,098.618 million (2017-18) registering an encouraging rising trend of Rs1,937.093 million. Despite increase in expenditure on account of pay (Rs.1.207 billion), pension (Rs.0.468 billion) and fuel (Rs.2.729 billion) the deficit of Pakistan Railways has decreased by Rs.0.059 billion (0.24%), he said.

Benefit cost ratio of newly launched passenger trains was also discussed wherein the minister informed that out of 10 new trains, six are running under loss but the overall result is positive.

He said the new trains are running successfully, on an average of 84.5% occupancy. Existing railway stock has been utilized for these trains. New passenger trains have been introduced on such sections as per demand in order to protectthe assets of Railways and facilitate the public at large by connecting various provinces utilizing existing infrastructure, rolling stock, crew and employees.

MNAs Muhammad Bashir Khan, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Amjid Ali Khan, Ali Perwaiz, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Tahir Iqbal, Nauman Islam Shaikh, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani, Aftab Jehangir, Ramesh Lal and Abdul Wasay attended the meeting besides the senior officers from the Ministry of Railways and other related departments.