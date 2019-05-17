Capital roads in a shambles: SC summons Islamabad mayor, NHA chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Friday summoned Islamabad mayor and National Highway Authority (NHA) chairman to explain what concrete measures had been taken for removal of encroachments in the federal capital.

Acting Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that he had been driving for the last 40 years but now it was almost impossible for him to drive in the federal capital. He said both the Expressway and Kashmir Highway were in pathetic condition. He further said that now it was quite difficult to go to Murree through Bhara Kahu.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed was heading a three-member bench of the apex court hearing the case of Pak Gulf Construction (Pvt) Ltd, the Centaurus Mall, Islamabad verses Capital Development Authority and other matters regarding encroachments on the service road.

The court directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit, on the next date of hearing, footages showing removal of encroachments in the federal capital and on its highways besides submitting a report on clearing service road of Centaurus Shopping Mall.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmed informed the court that the service road has been cleared, while drive against encroachments was in progress in the Blue Area.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood observed that barriers were still there on the main Margalla Road. The chairman assured him that soon the capital city would be cleared of all encroachments. “Then let’s visit to see if encroachments have been removed,” Justice Gulzar Ahmed said.

He also observed that there were no pedestrian bridges on big highways of the capital including the Kashmir Highway and Expressway. The acting chief justice said there should be no U-turns on big roads and warned that no road of the federal capital should be seen blocked.

He further noted that most of the reflectors installed on the roads of the capital were non-functional. The acting chief justice noted that now the Embassy Road green belt had also been taken over. The CDA chairman however informed the court that the road was being expanded and construction work was in progress there. He informed the court that in order to ensure a smooth flow of traffic, the Expressway was being made a signal free road. He said a budgetary grant had been allocated for the expressway after three years.

The acting chief justice noted that no public transport was available for the people coming to the Judges Colony and they had to come there on foot after disembarking from the vehicles far away from the colony. He said people had to go to their offices from home on foot and suggested that underground trains should be run in the federal capital to facilitate people. Later, the court adjourned the hearing for two weeks and summoned the mayor of Islamabad as well as the chairman National Highways Authority (NHA).