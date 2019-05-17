Shutdown in IHK against martyrdom of 8 Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Complete shutdown was observed in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) on Friday to protest the ongoing killing spree by Indian troops and state terrorism in the held valley.

In fresh acts of state terrorism, Indian troops martyred eight Kashmiri youth in Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla districts on Thursday.

The call for shutdown was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership. According to Kashmir Media Service, all shops and business establishments remained closed in Srinagar and all other major cities and towns of the occupied territory while traffic remained off the roads.

The occupation forces continued suspending classes in almost all educational institutions including colleges and higher secondary schools in the Kashmir valley for the third consecutive day to prevent students’ protests against the martyrdom of young Kashmiris and other atrocities by Indian troops in the territory.

The Kashmir University (KU), Central University Kashmir (CUK) and Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) suspended examinations and entrance test on Friday.

A KU official said the entrance test for admission to postgraduate programs had been postponed. Classes in IUST, Awantipora, Pulwama in south Kashmir, had been suspended for the past four days.

A fresh notification issued on Thursday said there would be no classes and all examinations which were scheduled for Friday had been postponed.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a cordon-and-search operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday. The troops cordoned off Okey area of the district and started door-to-door searches, causing huge inconvenience to the local people.