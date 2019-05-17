Parking Plaza, 5-star hotel to be built at NPSC

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti presided over an important meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa and other officers also attended the meeting. The construction of Multipurpose Parking Plaza with international level hostel for players, five-star hotel at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) under private public partnership were discussed thoroughly during the meeting.

Concerned officers briefed Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti about the said project.Bhatti said Punjab govt has started initial work on the project which was ignored for many years. “This project will be part of our next Annual Development Programme and will be completed as early as possible with cooperation of private sector,” he informed. Bhatti further said that govt will protect the national resources at every cost. “Nobody will be allowed to waste national resources in any case”.

Bhatti said this project is badly needed in Nishtar Park Sports Complex. “Initial work has been started and we will complete this project within the stipulated period,” he elaborates.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, on this occasion, said the services of a transaction adviser will be hired for the construction of Parking Plaza and five-star hotel. “Transaction adviser will prepare the feasibility report of the project and on the basis of that report we will invite the private sector to play its due role”.

Nadeem Sarwar said the players will get residential facility near the ground after the completion of project. “Modern facilities will be provided in the parking plaza project,” he added.

Bhatti said that a leadership training programme for youth is being launched under which the youngsters of the province will be imparted leadership techniques and training of doing their own business. He expressed these views during his meeting with CEO of Foster Learning Programme Sannan Khan and Programme Manager Hira Javed at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Taimoor Bhatti, on this occasion, informed that 2-month training will be imparted to youth for leadership and launching their own business. In this way, the youth of the country can play a useful role in the development of the country.