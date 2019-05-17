Hamburg sack coach Hannes

BERLIN: Iconic German club Hamburg will sack coach Hannes Wolf at the end of the season after they failed to bounce back into the Bundesliga at the first attempt, the club announced on Friday.European Cup winners in 1983, Hamburg were relegated for the first time in their history last season, ending a record 55-year spell in the top flight.

Under immense pressure to make an immediate return to the top tier, Hamburg sacked then coach Christian Titz after the club slipped to fifth in the second division table last October. New boss Wolf initially steered them back on course for promotion, before a dreadful run of form towards the end of the season saw Hamburg slide down the table once again.