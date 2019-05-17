close
Sat May 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 18, 2019

Hamburg sack coach Hannes

Sports

AFP
May 18, 2019

BERLIN: Iconic German club Hamburg will sack coach Hannes Wolf at the end of the season after they failed to bounce back into the Bundesliga at the first attempt, the club announced on Friday.European Cup winners in 1983, Hamburg were relegated for the first time in their history last season, ending a record 55-year spell in the top flight.

Under immense pressure to make an immediate return to the top tier, Hamburg sacked then coach Christian Titz after the club slipped to fifth in the second division table last October. New boss Wolf initially steered them back on course for promotion, before a dreadful run of form towards the end of the season saw Hamburg slide down the table once again.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports