close
Sat May 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 18, 2019

‘Liverpool will be PL contenders again’

Sports

AFP
May 18, 2019

LONDON: Dejan Lovren believes Liverpool will be Premier League (PL) title contenders again next season, saying they are still improving under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool were pipped to the title by Manchester City by a single point despite reaching 97 points — the third-highest tally in Premier League history.The Reds have also secured back-to-back Champions League final appearances, which Lovren said was another indication of their improvement. “When you look back on the last three years, it was every season improvement,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“When Klopp came (in 2015), every year we did better and better. Last season we did quite well, we had quite a lot of injuries and reached the final of the Champions League. “This year, with the new players, we reached second place with 97 points, it’s incredible. “And again the final of the Champions League, so definitely we are again one of the contenders for next year to do something great. “With this team, we can only improve.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports