‘Liverpool will be PL contenders again’

LONDON: Dejan Lovren believes Liverpool will be Premier League (PL) title contenders again next season, saying they are still improving under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool were pipped to the title by Manchester City by a single point despite reaching 97 points — the third-highest tally in Premier League history.The Reds have also secured back-to-back Champions League final appearances, which Lovren said was another indication of their improvement. “When you look back on the last three years, it was every season improvement,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“When Klopp came (in 2015), every year we did better and better. Last season we did quite well, we had quite a lot of injuries and reached the final of the Champions League. “This year, with the new players, we reached second place with 97 points, it’s incredible. “And again the final of the Champions League, so definitely we are again one of the contenders for next year to do something great. “With this team, we can only improve.”