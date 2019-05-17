close
Sat May 18, 2019
AFP
May 18, 2019

Vinales fastest in MotoGP practice

Sports

AFP
May 18, 2019

LE MANS, France: Spaniard Maverick Vinales compiled the best time in practice for the French MotoGP in Le Mans on Friday ahead of compatriot Marc Marquez and young French star Fabio Quartararo.

In the morning’s opening session, Quartararo, on a Yamaha, recorded the fastest time and was the only rider to lap under 1 minute and 32 seconds.In the afternoon, as the weather grew overcast the laps grew quicker and Vinales, on a factory Yamaha, and championship leader Marquez on a Honda beat the young Frenchman’s earlier time. The crash by the other Honda rider Jorge Lorenzo added to evidence that the bikes are a little unstable this year. Alex Rinsl is one point behind Marquez in the standings, was only 16th on his Suzuki while Valentino Rossi.

