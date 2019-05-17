Folau sacked over anti-gay comments

SYDNEY: Wallabies star Israel Folau said he was “deeply saddened” and considering his options Friday after being sacked for homophobic comments in a case that looks to have ended his glittering career in Australia.

The devoutly Christian fullback was found guilty of a “high-level” breach of Rugby Australia’s code of conduct last week, with a three-person tribunal deciding it warranted the termination of his lucrative Aus$4.0 million four-year contract. He has 72 hours to appeal, with reports that he plans to take the case to the Supreme Court. “It’s been a privilege and honour to represent Australia and my home state of New South Wales, playing the game I love,” Folau said in a statement. “I am deeply saddened by today’s decision to terminate my employment and I am considering my options.”

He went to the tribunal to challenge Rugby Australia’s intention to fire him after he posted that “hell awaits” gay people and others he says are sinners. It followed a similar tirade last year, with the case proving complex and divisive, pitting his right to free speech against restrictions on hate speech. Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle said the outcome was “a painful situation for the game”.