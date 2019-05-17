close
Sat May 18, 2019
AFP
May 18, 2019

Bilbao wins 7th stage

Sports

L’AQUILA, Italy: Pello Bilbao shook off the other survivors of a long breakaway in the final kilometre of a lumpy 185km ride from Vasto to L’Aquila to win Friday’s seventh stage of the Giro d’Italia.The victory lifted the Spanish Astana rider alongside race favourite Primoz Roglic just outside the top 10 of the general standings. Italian Valerio Conti kept the leader’s pink jersey although it was briefly under threat from Spanish veteran Jose Rojas who was part of the breakaway.

