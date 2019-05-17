This will be the WC of all-rounders, says Lloyd

BRIDGETOWN: Former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd believes that on the flat English pitches, multi-faceted players will be all the rage. He also believes England are the most balanced side, but hasn’t given up hope for the West Indies yet.

During an interview when asked does the defeat in the 1983 World Cup final haunt you to this day?Lloyd replied: “Not really. We won in 1975 and 1979. And we were in the final in 1983. We did not play particularly well in the final in 1983 and hence we lost.

Yes, there were frustrating moments. But life is like that. India really played well that time. Kapil (Dev) and his team won a few memorable matches that time, including the final.” Will you term any term as favourites in 2019 World Cup?

Llyd’s reply was: “Well, not one. From 1983 onwards, I have noticed the favourite team could not finally win the Cup. Did anyone expect Pakistan to win the Cup in 1992 or Sri Lanka in 1996? I am surprised England have not yet been successful in winning the Cup.

But there is a strong wave in UK that England will do well this time. No doubt they had done well in recent years. They are a good balanced side. England will be a very tough competitor this time.” When asked will it be a bowlers’ World Cup?

Former Windies caprtain said: “On flat tracks the bowlers will struggle a bit. I think this will be a World Cup of all-rounders. From Afghanistan to England, or from India to West Indies, every team is blessed with top-class all-rounders. That’s why I believe it will be an all-rounders’ World Cup.

Do you think the England players will also be under pressure, since they will have to deliver in their backyard with the crowds backing them?Reply was: “Pressure is always there for any international assignment. They can encourage themselves by saying that they will be the first to win the Cup, which England have never won. This might motivate them.”